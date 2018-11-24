Group wants to cover Kansas City tower with changing lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Artists are planning to transform a broadcast tower in Kansas City, Missouri, into a giant light installation.

The Kansas City Star reports that entrepreneur Jasper Mullarney says he thinks the KCTV-5 tower could become the "tallest public art piece in the world."

The roughly 1,000-foot tower previously was covered in more than 1,300 incandescent lights. But KCTV General Manager Chuck Poduska says the station has no plans to relight it.

Mullarney is working with Kansas City Art Institute faculty member James Woodfill as lead artist and Jose Faus as lead community engagement artist to hatch a plan.

The group wants to install LED lights that change nightly to match the color of the sky from the past day. They estimate it could cost $2 million.

___

