Group to extend birth control ahead of potential baby boom

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine's provider of family planning services is taking steps to make sure patients don't see an interruption in birth control prescriptions while much of the state enters shut-down mode.

Maine Family Planning has 18 clinics in the state and serves thousands of residents. The nonprofit said Tuesday it's extending birth control services for three months. The move will make sure people maintain access, limit unnecessary office visits and potentially help avert a “baby boom,” representatives for the group said.

“We wanted to accommodate our patients. For women and families, there's already enough anxiety, so the idea that you can't get access to birth control is just too much,” Maine Family Planning vice president of program services Evelyn Kieltyka said.

She added other family planning nonprofits elsewhere across the country are taking similar steps.

There's precedent for an unexpected stretch of isolation at home leading to a spike in births, the Bangor Daily News reported. Such a bump happened in Maine and New Hampshire after the 1998 ice storm that shut down parts of the Northeast.

Maine Family Planning's clinics remained open Wednesday, but that decision is being evaluated every day based on advice from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, representatives said.