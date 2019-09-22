Group planning repairs for 2 western Indiana covered bridges

COVINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A preservation group is working to raise money toward repairing two wooden covered bridges in western Indiana that date to the 1800s.

A leader of the Fountain County Historical Committee says it hopes temporary repairs can be made this fall to the Cades Mill bridge near the community of Steam Corner because of a leaning support beam. That bridge was built in 1854 and the beam fix is expected to cost $15,000.

Committee chairman Henry Schmitt tells the (Crawfordsville) Journal Review that an estimated $150,000 is needed for work on the Cades Mill bridge and the Wallace bridge built in 1871 over Sugar Mill Creek.

Schmitt says the group's job is to maintain the county's historic structures for the future.

