Ground broken for Detroit development to assist LGBTQ youth

DETROIT (AP) — Ground has been broken on a development that will provide housing, a health clinic and community space for LGBTQ youth in Detroit.

The $15 million, 43-unit, 44,000-square-foot (4,087-square-meter) mixed-use Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center also will tackle issues that can lead to homelessness, according to the city's Housing & Revitalization Department.

The development will be a few miles north of downtown and feature 32 studio and 11 one-bedroom apartments. Thirty-four units will be supported by vouchers that will cover most, if not all, of the residents’ housing expenses.

Eight other units will be offered at low cost for residents earning no more than 30% of the area median income.

An on-site space will be used for support services provided by the Ruth Ellis Center and Southwest Solutions for group therapy and case management. Primary care doctors and addiction and mental health counselors will also be available at the center.