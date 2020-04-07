Grisham out as press secretary, will head first lady's staff

FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing.

Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement Tuesday.

The overhaul comes as the president is facing the biggest crisis of his administration. Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president's new chief of staff, began to assume control.

Meadows is currently considering several new hires, including current Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Grisham and the White House press shop did not respond to requests for comment.