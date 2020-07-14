Grinnell College announces internal hire for president

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Grinnell College has selected an internal candidate as the school’s newest president, announcing Tuesday that Anne Harris has been named the school’s 14th president.

The private liberal arts college in east-central Iowa selected Harris, who was named earlier this summer as acting president. She had been vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college since 2019. Before her move to Grinnell, she spent nearly 20 years at DePauw University in Indiana, where she served as a faculty member and later vice president for academic affairs.

Harris was unanimously selected by the Grinnell Colldge Board of Trustees and replaces former longtime president Raynard Kington, who left to become head of school at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

“Anne Harris is a scholar, a teacher, a leader, and a builder — without question, she is precisely the right president for Grinnell College at this time in our history,” said David Maxwell, chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Harris holds bachelor’s degrees in art history and classical languages from Agnes Scott College in Georgia, and master’s and doctoral degrees in art history from the University of Chicago.