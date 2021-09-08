Grief comes home to US towns week after Afghanistan war ends JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 5:20 p.m.
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Waiting for the hearse carrying one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan two weeks ago, Faye Hillis thought about all the military veterans she had mourned at her hometown's lone funeral home.
Her father who came home from World War II. Her cousin who died in Vietnam. Too many friends and neighbors to count.