Grenade tossed at Kashmir officials kills 2, injures 4

An Indian policeman inspects the site of an explosion at a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Police said at least three civilians were injured in an explosion outside a restaurant in Srinagar, the main city in the disputed region.

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An attacker tossed a grenade at a meeting of government and village officials in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring four others, police said.

The dead were identified as an elected village official and a government employee.

Police said the unknown attackers hurled the grenade when officials were meeting in a government building in southern Badasgam village.

Separately, police said at least three civilians were injured in an explosion outside a restaurant in Srinagar, the main city in the disputed region.

Police blamed rebels fighting Indian rule for both attacks.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two wars over control of the region.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training rebels who have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. Islamabad rejects India’s charge and says it only provides moral and diplomatic support. About 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.