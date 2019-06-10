Greenwich man charged with DUI

WESTPORT — A 62-year-old Greenwich man was charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel, police said.

On June 7 at 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to 222 Post Road West on a report of a motor vehicle crashed into a building. Upon arrival, the officers observed the vehicle had broken two large pane windows on the structure. The driver, identified as John Holten, was still seated in the vehicle and appeared to be asleep, police said.

According to police, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected while speaking with Holten. He subsequently failed a standardized field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.

Holten posted $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 20.

