WESTPORT — A Greenwich man was arrested on larceny charges after allegedly stealing tires and rims off vehicles during the summer.

According to police, officers took a report of stolen rims and tires from the Saugatuck Train Station around 3 p.m. July 6, and another one from the parking garage at 21 Wilton Road between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. July 7.