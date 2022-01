WESTPORT — The new year is also bringing a new workout option to town.

Club Sweat held its soft opening on Jan. 3 at 623 Post Road East in the Fresh Market Plaza. A more formal opening is set to follow. The gym offers elliptical workouts as classes or private training sessions.

“We are so excited to open in Westport, since many of our team members live close to this location and we can help more people reach their fitness goals,” said Laura Laboissonniere Sabia, Club Sweat’s founder. “The opportunity came to us when another fitness studio sadly closed due to the pandemic and it just fell into place.”

She said it was “very serendipitous.”

“We weren’t actually looking to expand into another brick and mortar space but it all worked out and allows us to make our part-time employees have more full-time roles with our company,” Sabia said.

This is the gym’s second location, though it’s launching a home app with a new livestream platform later this month so people across the country can access the offerings.

“Our Westport location will serve as our primary recording studio for our at home members,” she said. “We are hoping to help as many people as possible get more movement into their lives and be the healthiest versions of themselves.”

Club Sweat opened in Greenwich in 2018 as an alternative to spinning classes, Sabia said.

“Personally, I didn’t prefer getting a cardio workout from spin because I hate the bike,” she said. “The elliptical machine is the most popular piece of gym equipment and it’s low impact and full body cardio. The main idea of our class is that it’s fun. Many times people dread their workouts and we wanted to create something that people actually enjoyed.”

Club Sweat offers two class formats. Sweat 45 is the traditional interval-based class, which uses the elliptical machine. Sculpt doesn’t use the machine and instead focuses on a variety of weight training and body resistance exercises.

Each class is capped at 10 people to allow for more room between each person. Everyone must pre-register. Participants must also show their vaccination card to be able to work out without a mask, Sabia said.

“Our facility is equipped with the highest technology air filtration systems to make members comfortable knowing how safe and clean the studio is,” Sabia said. “We clean all the machines between each and every class with your health and wellness in mind.”

The cost differs on the type of membership and how often someone wants to come. People can also pay for individual classes, she said.

Sabia said the Westport hours are still being worked out but she predicts there will be early and mid-morning classes, as well as afternoon and evening classes.

“We will have a soft opening for the month of January so that our team can get comfortable and that we can best service everyone who comes into the studio,” she said. “Since we don’t know who exactly our clients are yet we will plan around their needs as we meet them.”

Sabia is no stranger to New Year’s openings. She opened the Greenwich location on January 1 four years ago.

“We are excited to kick off the New Year and help people to reach their fitness goals in a fun new way,” she said.