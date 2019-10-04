Greens Farms Academy roundup: Boys soccer earns first two wins of season

After a slow start to the season, which included three one-goal losses in its first four games, the Greens Farms Academy boys soccer team started a winning streak last week highlighting the action around campus.

Here’s what went down at home and on the road:

BOYS SOCCER

After taking a two-goal lead into halftime, the host Dragons found themselves in a battle with Kingswood Oxford before pulling out a 4-3 win.

Eighth grader Josh Kitt (Norwalk) staked the Dragons to a 2-0 lead, scoring his first two varsity goals in the first half.

Charlie Benson (Darien) and Jack Seegers (Stamford) added second half goals for the Dragons. Will Whelan (Fairfield) added two assists for GFA. Max Yates (Fairfield) made seven saves.

A balanced offensive attack led GFA to its second straight victory on Friday with a 3-1 win over Christian Heritage in Trumbull.

Benson, Charlie Yates (Fairfield) and Tyler Bierman (Bridgeport) scored goals for the Dragons while Henry Mcdonald (Westport), Litt and Ethan Lior (Fairfield) notched assists.

Max Yates had three saves while Ryan Buzzee (Norwalk) had one.

GFA out-shot Christian Heritage 26-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Elyse Kimball (Westport) scored twice to lead the Dragons to the victory over Rye Country Day School, starting the week off right for GFA.

It was GFA's second straight win as they improved to 2-3-1.

Lauren Lior (Fairfield) also scored for GFA while Lane Murphy (Darien) made 15 saves.

The Dragons were only able to get off five shots against the Hilltoppers in New Haven, falling by a 3-0 score on Wednesday.

Murphy made 13 saves for GFA, facing 24 shots.

GFA capped the week with Kimball scoring a pair of goals to lead her team to a 3-2 win over Marianpolis Prep on Saturday.

Georgia Grabowski (Stratford) also scored her second career goal for the Dragons.

Murphy made three saves.

GFA outshot Marianapolis Prep 15-14.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Dragons suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday at Rye Country Day, falling by a 3-1 count.

Keely O'Shea (Darien) scored off a Zoe Koskinas (Fairfield) assist for the Dragons, who had eight shots on goal and seven penalty corners.

Nikki Farber (Westport) made 10 saves while Rari Bellingeri (Stamford) and Anna Reynolds (Norwalk) both had defensive saves to help keep the game close.

The Dragons notched an impressive 5-0 shutout win over Miss Porter’s on Saturday at home.

Autum Bartush (Norwalk) and O’Shea each scored twice for the Dragons while Koskinas also had a goal.

Farber made three saves for GFA, which outshot Miss Porter’s 30-3.

VOLLEYBALL

The Dragons won the first game of their first match of the week, but host Wooster battled back to take the next three games for a 3-1 win over GFA.

Sammy Freeman (Shelton) had 15 kills for GFA while Meg Nesi (Fairfield) had 23 assists. Madison Gordon (Stratford) added six kills while Lily Lind (Fairfield) had five. Kelley Mooney (Southport) had six aces and Tess McCormick (Westport) had four aces.

The Dragons went to Greenwich to face Sacred Heart-Greenwich and fell by a 22-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-25 score.

Nesi had 20 assists, five kills and four aces to lead the way. Lind, Freeman and Ava Ewing (Darien) had seven kills each while Gordon had five kills. Freeman also had five blocks while McCormick had four digs. Mooney, Jessica Cramer (Wilton) and Annie Dizon (Norwalk) had three digs each.

The Dragons rolled to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-22 win over Millbrook inside the Coyle Gym on Saturday.

Ewing had seven kills to lead a balanced attack. Gordon and Lind had five kills each while Freeman had four. Gordon also had five blocks while Freeman had four denials.

Nesi had 15 assists and McCormick had seven aces. Nesi also had four aces.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Dragons sent a group of its youngest runners up to the Cheshire Invitational to compete on Saturday.

Jack Merzon’s (Westport) 41st place finish out of 77 runners led the charge for GFA. Davis Jordan (Norwalk, 45th), Chris Noland (Fairfield, 49th) and Dylan Cofsky (Westport, 50th) all finished in the top 50.