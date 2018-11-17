Greens Farms Academy Roundup 11/17

The Greens Farms Academy girls cross country team won the New England Division III championship on Saturday at the Canterbury School in New Milford.

The Dragons put three runners in the top 16, earning All-New England honors, and five runners in the top 32 to outdistance Pomfret for the school’s first-ever New England Girls XC title.

It was just another exclamation point on what has been a successful fall sports season on the school’s Westport campus.

All four of GFA’s other fall sports team advanced to the FAA semifinals last week and qualified for a berth in this coming week’s New England Class C tournament, as well.

Here’s a look back at the week:

CROSS COUNTRY

Caroline McCall (Westport) finished in third place to lead the charge in GFA’s New England title run. She was clocked in a personal best of 19 minutes, 54 seconds.

Haley Nilsson (Fairfield) came home in 11th place (21:26) with Kira McCreesh (Southport) in 16th (21:44). All three runners will advance to next weekend’s NEPSAC Race of Champions.

Georgia Palmgren (Darien) was 27th in 22:31 with Katie Gabriele (Westport) finishing 32nd in 22:41.

Junior captain Kaitlin Reed (Southport) was 83rd in 24:39.

A total of 159 runners finished the girls race.

The GFA boys placed sixth out of 24 teams with one runner earning All-New England honors.

In the boys race, Larson Palmgren (Darien) ran 18 minutes flat to finish 18th to earn All-New England honors.

Freshman Conor Minson (Darien) fell 10 seconds shy of such a nod, placing 24th in 18:18.

Owen Minson (Darien) was 54th in 19:07, Charlie Bohnsack (Darien) was 61st (19:24) and Will Magrone (Darien) was 76th (19:39) to round out the GFA scorers.

Andrew Audemard of Waccabuc, N.Y., (20:28, 107th) and Jonty Hammer of Darien (21:57, 146th) rounded out the varsity effort.

GIRLS SOCCER

A remarkable week saw the GFA girls soccer team advance all the way to the FAA Championship Game for the first time since 2010.

In Friday’s title tilt, though, Greenwich Academy eked out a 1-0 win over the Dragons.

Lane Murphy (Darien) made eight saves, including five in the first 10 minutes of play, but GFA saw its defensive scoreless streak end at 439 minutes when the Gators scored with 10 minutes left in the first half.

The Dragons had gotten to the final by beating top-seeded St. Luke’s 2-0 in the semifinals and posting a 2-0 win over Holy Child in the quarterfinals.

Against St. Luke’s, Ava McCormick (Westport) scored just a minute into the game and her older sister Lilah McCormick (Westport) clinched the game with a direct-kick tally with five minutes to play as the Dragons advanced to the FAA championship game. Murphy earned the shutout, making five saves.

In the quarterfinals, Lauren Lior (Fairfield) and Elyse Kimball (Westport) scored goals in each half as the Dragons defeated Holy Child.

Lior scored off an assist from Samara Cohen (Westport) in the 34th minute of the game to give GFA a 1-0 lead at the half. In the second half, in the 52nd minute, Kimball tallied an unassisted goal.

Murphy made five saves in the game, splitting the duties with Marygrace Dellisanti (Wilton), who came in during the second half.

On Saturday, the Dragons capped their regular season with a 1-0 loss to Miss Porter’s School. Murphy made 13 saves in the game.

BOYS SOCCER

The GFA boys soccer team advanced to the FAA semifinals last week.

In a 5-0 win over Hamden Hall in the quarterfinals, Charlie Benson (Darien) scored two second-half goals, half of his team’s output in the final 45 minutes, as the third-seeded Dragons dispatched sixth-seeded Hamden Hall.

Playing a driving rain storm in the first half, Scott Yenor (Greenwich) opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game when he scored off a Henry Mcdonald (Westport) set up.

After Hamden Hall gave up an own goal off a Zach Liston (Wilton) direct kick, Benson scored his two goals just 11 minutes apart as GFA took control of the game.

In the 90th minute, the Dragons added an exclamation point on, capping off some pretty passing when Charlie Kolin (Greenwich) scored off a Mitch Colonna (Rowayton) assist.

Max Yates (Fairfield) made eight saves in the game, including two clutch back-to-back stops in the second half to record the shutout.

In the semifinals, the Dragons dominated the second half, but a two-goal, first-half deficit was too much to overcome as GFA fell to St. Luke’s 2-1.

GFA let a handful of chances slip away in the first half before falling behind 2-0 with a pair of St. Luke’s goals — including one off a PK — coming just three minutes apart.

For the last 10 minutes of the first half and for most of the second half, GFA created opportunities but could only finish one.

Liston booted home a Mcdonald header to get GFA on the board with just under 10 minutes to play. The scoring chance was started when a shot by Kyle Merzon (Greenwich) hit the cross bar and bounced down into the box.

A game-tying goal in the final minute of play was waved off due to a close offsides call.

Yates made five saves for GFA.

FIELD HOCKEY

The GFA field hockey team made the FAA semifinals for the first time since 2003.

Keely O’Shea (Darien) scored a goal with 7:36 left in the first half and it held up as the fourth-seeded Greens Farms Academy Dragons defeated fifth-seeded Hopkins 1-0 in an FAA quarterfinal in Westport on Monday.

From there, the Dragons’ defense and goalie Nikki Farber (Westport) made the advantage stand up.

GFA had a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal while holding an 11-1 edge in penalty corners.

In the semifinals, the Dragons held Greenwich Academy scoreless for close to 21 minutes before the Gators pulled away in the second half.

Zoe Koskinas (Fairfield) finally got GFA on the board with a goal with 4:27 to play. It was the first goal GFA has scored against Greenwich Academy since 2004.

Farber made nine saves.

GFA capped off its regular season with a 1-1 tie against Ethel Walker on Saturday.

The Dragons would find the back of the net midway through the first half on a set piece from Alex Nesi (Fairfield) to Lucy Holzinger (Westport), who found classmate Fran DeVita (Darien) who fired a ball through a crowd in the back of the goal cage with 11:37 remaining in the first half.

Farber made six saves in the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The GFA Dragons volleyball team put forth one of its best defensive efforts of the season to beat Sacred Heart-Greenwich 3-0 in an FAA quarterfinal game inside the Coyle Gym on Monday.

The third-seeded Dragons won the match 25-21, 25-21, 25-16.

Kirwan Carey (Westport) had 12 kills and four blocks to spark the offense, but it was the defense that stole the show. Kristiana Modzelewski (Westport) had five blocks while Alex Nason (Darien) had 10 digs. Leah Attai (Bridgeport), Kelly Mooney (Southport) and Jessica Cramer (Wilton) each had five digs apiece, as well.

Meg Nesi (Fairfield) contributed 17 assists in the contest, as well.

The Dragons fell short of their quest to advance to the FAA championship game, losing to Hopkins 3-1 on the road in a league tournament semifinal on Wednesday.

The Dragons fell by a 15-25, 25-23, 11-25, 16-25 score.

Carey had 20 kills, six digs, four blocks and an ace to lead the Dragons. Nesi had 29 assists and Nason had three digs to go with four aces.

Ava Ewing (Darien) and Modzelewski had four kills each.