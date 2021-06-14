Greens Farms Academy graduates 89

WESTPORT — Greens Farms Academy graduated 89 students June 10. The commencement speaker was combat veteran, best-selling author, social entrepreneur, and former CEO of the Robinhood Foundation Wes Moore.

Hannah MacDonald, of Stamford, was the Class of 2021 valedictorian. She also received the Visual Arts Purchase Award — presented to a student who has produced an exceptional piece of original artwork, which will be added to the school’s permanent collection — and the Susan Conlan Award for the greatest interest in the study of mathematics.