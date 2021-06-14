Greens Farms Academy graduates 89 June 14, 2021 Updated: June 14, 2021 12:20 p.m.
Elek Krizsa steps forward to receive his diploma during commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Valedictorian Hannah MacDonald speaks during commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Head of School Bob Whelan speaks during commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Marygrace DelliSanti steps forward to receive her diploma during commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Brian Greenspan steps forward to receive his diploma during commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Salutatorian Henry Mcdonald speaks during commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Students in Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021 take part in commencement Thursday in Westport.
Commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
Guest speaker Wes Moore delivers his address during commencement for Greens Farms Academy’s class of 2021, in Westport, Conn. June 10, 2021.
WESTPORT — Greens Farms Academy graduated 89 students June 10. The commencement speaker was combat veteran, best-selling author, social entrepreneur, and former CEO of the Robinhood Foundation Wes Moore.
Hannah MacDonald, of Stamford, was the Class of 2021 valedictorian. She also received the Visual Arts Purchase Award — presented to a student who has produced an exceptional piece of original artwork, which will be added to the school’s permanent collection — and the Susan Conlan Award for the greatest interest in the study of mathematics.