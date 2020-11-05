Greek police arrest man as IS suspect on Tajikistan warrant

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Thursday they have arrested a 27-year-old man on an international arrest warrant issued by Tajikistan on suspicion of him being a member of the Islamic State group.

Police said the man was arrested on Wednesday in the southern town of Tripoli. They said Greek authorities are in contact with authorities in Tajikistan to verify the man’s details and the contents of the arrest warrant.

The suspect is being held in custody.

Police said the man arrived in Greece as an asylum seeker in 2017 with his wife and two children, and currently lives in refugee apartment housing in Tripoli. The man has denied any connection to ISIS, and says the case against him is politically motivated as his wife is related to an opposition figure in Tajikistan.