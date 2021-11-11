'Grease' is the word as musicals return to Westport's Staples High Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 10:47 a.m.
Staples Players are performing “Grease” on Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 18-20 at Staples High School in Westport, Conn. This is Players’ first full-scale musical in two years due to the pandemic.
WESTPORT —
The Staples Players are welcoming audiences back to live theater at the high school this weekend with song, dance and laughs with their production of “Grease.”
The Staples Players haven’t done a full-scale musical in two years due to the pandemic. Directors David Roth and Kerry Long, both Staples High School alumni, knew they had to come back with a bang — or rather a bolt of “Greased Lightnin’.”
