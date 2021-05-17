Granger on Film: Westport native crafts suspenseful film

Westport-raised, first-time feature filmmaker Todd Rawiszer and his partner/co-writer/director Max Strand capture today’s isolation paranoia with this timely, nerve-frying, B-thriller that exudes topical significance in cinematic storytelling.
When a young woman, Phoebe (Juliette Alice Gobin), who has been kidnapped, runs into Dawn (Pamela Jayne Morgan), a driver for Nate’s Haul & Go movers, they’re on a desolate road in a state park. Frantic, Phoebe’s determined to escape from captivity — but that’s far more difficult than either woman anticipated.