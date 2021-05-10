Granger on Film: 'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse' is a suspenseful stream

Nadja Klier / TNS

In his 1993 best-seller “Without Remorse,” novelist Tom Clancy introduced Navy SEAL John Kelly, a character in the Jack Ryan series who has been previously been played on-screen by Liev Schreiber (“The Sum of All Fears”) and Willem Dafoe (“Clear and Present Danger”). Now it’s Michael B. Jordan’s turn in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” on Amazon.

As this espionage thriller begins, Kelly’s head emerges from underwater in full scuba gear. He’s on a mission to extract an “asset” out of Aleppo in Syria, where he and his men must unexpectedly battle Russian soldiers instead of the mercenaries that his CIA boss (Jamie Bell) said would be guarding the hostage.