Granger on Film: Tip sheet for the upcoming Academy Awards

The Oscars have always been a time capsule, reflecting the year in which they were released. Consider the choice of “The Best Years of Our lives” (1946), as people were recovering from the stress and challenges of WWII, or “Midnight Cowboy” (1969), reflecting society’s sexual confusion.
While “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was set in the past, it matches current outrage at government lies and manipulation. In “Mank,” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) delivers a damning, revealing monologue at one of William Randolph Hearst’s dazzling dinners before he’s escorted out.