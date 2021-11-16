Granger on Film: 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' is an irresistible musical watch

As Lin-Manuel Miranda’s screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Off-Broadway musical about writing a musical begins, anxiety-riddled Jon (Andrew Garfield) prepares to celebrate his 30th birthday in his cramped fifth-floor walk-up in Lower Manhattan with his dancer girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), singing “This is the Life!”
Perpetually broke while trying to stage a workshop of his sci-fi “Superbia,” self-absorbed Jonathan is a struggling composer/playwright who questions whether he should give up show business and give in to writing Madison Avenue advertising jingles, like his lifelong friend Michael (Robin De Jesus).