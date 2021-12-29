Skip to main content
Granger on Film: The best movies and performances of 2021

Susan Granger
Will Smith (center) in "King Richard." (HBO Max/TNS)
As 2021 comes to a close, here are some of the best performances and movies from the year in alphabetical order.

Picture

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Cyrano”

“In the Heights”

“King Richard”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick...Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Director

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal — “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall — “Passing”

Sian Heder — “Coda”

Pablo Larrain — “Spencer”

Lin-Manuel Miranda — “Tick, Tick...Boom!”

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

Steven Spielberg — “West Side Story”

Joe Wright — “Cyrano”

Actress

Sandra Bullock - “The Unforgivable”

Jessica Chastain - “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman - “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz - “Parallel Mothers”

Lady Gaga - “The House of Gucci”

Alana Haim - “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman - “Being the Ricardos”

Ruth Negga — “Passing”

Kristen Stewart - “Spencer”

Tessa Thompson — “Passing”

Actor

Javier Bardem - “Being the Ricardos”

Nicolas Cage - “Pig”

Bradley Cooper - “Nightmare Alley”

Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage - “Cyrano”

Adam Driver - “House of Gucci”

Andrew Garfield - “Tick, Tick...Boom!”

Tim Black Nelson - “Old Henry”

Will Smith - “King Richard”

Denzel Washington - “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck - “The Last Duel”

Reed Birney — “Mass”

Jamie Dorman - “Belfast”

Corey Hawkins - “In the Heights” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Ciaran Hinds - “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur - “Coda”

Jesse Plemons - “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons - “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee - “The Power of the Dog”

Bradley Whitford - “Tick, Tick...Boom!”

Supporting Actress

Nina Arianda - “Being the Ricardos”

Caitronia Balfe - “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley - “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose - “West Side Story”

Judi Dench — “Belfast”

Ann Dowd - “Mass”

Kristen Dunst - “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis - “King Richard”

Olga Merediz - “In the Heights”

Rita Moreno - “West Side Story”

Susan Granger has been an on-air television and radio commentator and entertainment critic for more than 25 years. Raised in Hollywood, Granger appeared as a child actress in movies with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, and Lassie. She currently resides in Westport.