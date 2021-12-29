Granger on Film: The best movies and performances of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, here are some of the best performances and movies from the year in alphabetical order. Picture \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d \u201cBelfast\u201d \u201cCoda\u201d \u201cCyrano\u201d \u201cIn the Heights\u201d \u201cKing Richard\u201d \u201cThe Lost Daughter\u201d \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d \u201cTick, Tick...Boom!\u201d \u201cWest Side Story\u201d Director Kenneth Branagh \u2014 \u201cBelfast\u201d Jane Campion \u2014 \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d Maggie Gyllenhaal \u2014 \u201cThe Lost Daughter\u201d Rebecca Hall \u2014 \u201cPassing\u201d Sian Heder \u2014 \u201cCoda\u201d Pablo Larrain \u2014 \u201cSpencer\u201d Lin-Manuel Miranda \u2014 \u201cTick, Tick...Boom!\u201d Aaron Sorkin \u2014 \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d Steven Spielberg \u2014 \u201cWest Side Story\u201d Joe Wright \u2014 \u201cCyrano\u201d Actress Sandra Bullock - \u201cThe Unforgivable\u201d Jessica Chastain - \u201cThe Eyes of Tammy Faye\u201d Olivia Colman - \u201cThe Lost Daughter\u201d Penelope Cruz - \u201cParallel Mothers\u201d Lady Gaga - \u201cThe House of Gucci\u201d Alana Haim - \u201cLicorice Pizza\u201d Nicole Kidman - \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d Ruth Negga \u2014 \u201cPassing\u201d Kristen Stewart - \u201cSpencer\u201d Tessa Thompson \u2014 \u201cPassing\u201d Actor Javier Bardem - \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d Nicolas Cage - \u201cPig\u201d Bradley Cooper - \u201cNightmare Alley\u201d Benedict Cumberbatch \u2014 \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d Peter Dinklage - \u201cCyrano\u201d Adam Driver - \u201cHouse of Gucci\u201d Andrew Garfield - \u201cTick, Tick...Boom!\u201d Tim Black Nelson - \u201cOld Henry\u201d Will Smith - \u201cKing Richard\u201d Denzel Washington - \u201cThe Tragedy of Macbeth\u201d Supporting Actor Ben Affleck - \u201cThe Last Duel\u201d Reed Birney \u2014 \u201cMass\u201d Jamie Dorman - \u201cBelfast\u201d Corey Hawkins - \u201cIn the Heights\u201d and \u201cThe Tragedy of Macbeth\u201d Ciaran Hinds - \u201cBelfast\u201d Troy Kotsur - \u201cCoda\u201d Jesse Plemons - \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d J.K. Simmons - \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d Kodi Smit-McPhee - \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d Bradley Whitford - \u201cTick, Tick...Boom!\u201d Supporting Actress Nina Arianda - \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d Caitronia Balfe - \u201cBelfast\u201d Jessie Buckley - \u201cThe Lost Daughter\u201d Ariana DeBose - \u201cWest Side Story\u201d Judi Dench \u2014 \u201cBelfast\u201d Ann Dowd - \u201cMass\u201d Kristen Dunst - \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d Aunjanue Ellis - \u201cKing Richard\u201d Olga Merediz - \u201cIn the Heights\u201d Rita Moreno - \u201cWest Side Story\u201d Susan Granger has been an on-air television and radio commentator and entertainment critic for more than 25 years. Raised in Hollywood, Granger appeared as a child actress in movies with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, and Lassie. She currently resides in Westport.