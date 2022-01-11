Granger on Film: ‘The Lost Daughter’ is subversive yet compassionate look at motherhood

One great blessing of the current trend toward diversity and inclusion is that Netflix green-lit this scathingly honest psychological exploration of the ambivalence of motherhood, trusting actress Maggie Gyllenhaal to make her auspicious directing debut unraveling its psychological complexity.
The foreboding story follows a middle-aged, British, divorced, literature professor, Leda (Olivia Colman), as she embarks on a solitary summer holiday. Arriving on the Greek island of Spetses, she’s immediately welcomed by the flirtatious handyman (Ed Harris) who handles her rental flat.