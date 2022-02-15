Granger on Film: The ‘Gilded Age’ shines

Alison Cohen Rosa / HBO

If you enjoyed Julian Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey,” stream his latest mini-series, “The Gilded Age,” a period drama set in the Fifth Avenue mansions of New York City, where old money is suddenly confronted by new, threatening the aristocratic social hierarchy.

Set in the 1880s, the title refers to the economic boom between the Civil War, which ended in 1865, and the first decade of the 20th century. Mark Twain coined the term “Gilded Age” in his satirical novel, poking fun at how the crass “nouveau riche” covered wood and other decorative objects with a thin layer of gold to make them look more lavish and expensive.