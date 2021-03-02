Granger on Film: 'The Father' offers empathetic look at dementia, loneliness

First seen sitting in a chair, reading a book while listening to classical music in his posh London flat, Anthony Hopkins delivers a heartbreaking performance as an 80-year-old gentleman trying to come to terms with the subtle disorientation of dementia.
At this point, Anthony — that’s his character’s name, since director Florian Zeller wrote the role specifically for Hopkins — barely recognizes his devoted daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), who is trying to introduce him to Laura (Imogen Poots), a new caregiver.