Granger on Film: 'The Courier' is one of most compelling Cold War espionage thrillers

Based on a real-life story, “The Courier,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is one of the most compelling Cold War espionage thrillers of recent years. Yet it got lost during the pandemic.
In the early 1960s, blandly unassuming British businessman Grenville Wynne (Cumberbatch) was recruited by MI-6 and CIA operative Emily Donovan (Rachel Brosnahan) to form a secret partnership with Soviet official Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) to provide the crucial intelligence necessary to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.