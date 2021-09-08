Granger on Film: Oyelowo makes his directorial debut with fantasy adventure, 'The Water Man'

When actor-turned-director David Oyelowo (“Selma”) was growing up, he missed the sense of magic and wonder that he yearned to experience on-screen. He was also acutely aware of the lack of mid-budget family films featuring performers of color.
Set in the Pacific Northwest, this story revolves around inquisitive 11-year-old Gunnar Boone (Lonnie Chavis from “The Is Us”), whose mother (Rosario Dawson) is dying of leukemia and military father (Oyelowo), recently returned from Japan, just moved the family to the small logging town of Pine Mills.