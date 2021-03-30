Granger on Film: Oscar nominations set records for best performances

Although the entire Academy membership votes on the final Oscar ballot, members of the Actors Branch nominated these best performances — meaning it’s the highest accolade an actress/actor can get because it’s from her/his peers. “It’s an honor just to be nominated,” most say.
When Viola Davis was selected as the famous blues singer in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” she became the most-nominated Black actress in Oscar history. She won Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for “Fences.” Previously, she was voted for Best Actress in “The Help” (2012) and for Best Supporting Actress in “Doubt” (2009).