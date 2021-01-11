Granger on Film: 'One Night in Miami' marks Regina King's auspicious directorial debut

Oscar-and-Emmy-winning actress-turned-director Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Watchmen”) is determined to tell powerful stories that haven’t been heard - like this fictionalized meeting of Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, NFL star James Brown and singer Sam Cooke in 1964.
On this February night in Amazon Studio’s “One Night in Miami,” Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston. Instead of the traditional celebratory party, Clay returns to his Hampton House Motel room, where he’s joined by Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.).