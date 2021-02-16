Granger on Film: 'Nomadland' a timely look at an unaffordable America

Combining essential elements of “Grapes of Wrath” and “No Country For Old Men,” Chloe Zhao paints a subtle portrait of a resilient woman determined to survive despite devastating loss in the migrant drama “Nomadland.”
Widowed, 61 year-old Fern (Frances McDormand) lost everything in the 2008 financial collapse, including her home and her job in now-deserted Empire, Nevada. So she sets out alone across the American West in her ramshackle Ford Econoline van, joining a caravan of modern-day nomads, a rag-tag community, squatting in RV parks.