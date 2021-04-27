Granger on Film: 'My Octopus Teacher' is a compelling documentary

I’ve seen hundreds of nature documentaries but nothing like Craig Foster’s compelling, Oscar-winning underwater adventure, “My Octopus Teacher.” It chronicles his free-diving — without wetsuit or scuba gear — in the frigid Atlantic Ocean in the Cape of Storms, off the Western coast of South Africa every day for a year.
Best known for filming “The Great Dance” (2000) about the indigenous Kalahari San trackers, Foster was, admittedly, mentally depressed and physically exhausted when he started swimming in a shallow cove with a dense kelp forest.