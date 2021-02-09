Granger on Film: 'Minari' is candid reflection on immigrant experience

Writer/director Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” is a candid reflection on the Korean-American migration, focusing on the fictional, first-generation Yi family’s pursuit of the American dream on a 50-acre farm in rural Arkansas - and it should resonate with anyone familiar with the immigrant experience.
Told from the point of view of adorable six-year-old David (Alan Kim) — who has a heart murmur — it introduces his industrious father Jacob (Steven Yeun), resentful mother Monica (Han Yeri), older sister Anne (Noel Kate Cho) and feisty maternal grandmother Soonja (Yuh-Jung Youn).