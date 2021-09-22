Granger on Film: 'Malignant' is a stylish, yet far fetched, supernatural flick

With “Saw,” “Insidious” and the “Conjuring” franchise, James Wan has delivered a steady stream of horror films. Now, teaming with screenwriter Akela Cooper and his wife, actress Ingrid Bisu, he’s concocted a far-fetched yet stylishly schlocky tale.
Set in Seattle, the plot revolves around a vulnerable young woman, Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis), who has suffered multiple miscarriages and is now pregnant again when her abusive husband, Derek (Jake Abel), beats her, smashing her head against a bedroom wall so severely that the back of her head is bloodied.