Granger on Film: 'Malignant' is a stylish, yet far fetched, supernatural flick

With “Saw,” “Insidious” and the “Conjuring” franchise, James Wan has delivered a steady stream of horror films. Now, teaming with screenwriter Akela Cooper and his wife, actress Ingrid Bisu, he’s concocted a far-fetched yet stylishly schlocky tale.

Set in Seattle, the plot revolves around a vulnerable young woman, Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis), who has suffered multiple miscarriages and is now pregnant again when her abusive husband, Derek (Jake Abel), beats her, smashing her head against a bedroom wall so severely that the back of her head is bloodied.

He’s then killed by an intruder, and distraught Madison wakes up in a hospital, having lost her baby. Soon after returning to their two-story Victorian home, Madison begins experiencing horrific “visions” of other people being brutally killed by the same unrecognizable intruder wielding a golden dagger.

Comforted by her devoted sister Sydney (Maddie Hasson), confused Madison tries to explain what she’s experiencing to a pair of doubting homicide detectives (George Young, Michole Briana White).

Meanwhile, Madison is receiving mysterious psychic messages from a creepy entity calling himself Gabriel, which was the name of her childhood imaginary friend. Shadowy Gabriel’s emergence then unlocks memories of a psychiatric hospital that she’s suppressed for years.

While much of the cringy, campy action borders on the ridiculous, filmmaker James Wan delivers a weird, totally surprising twist, a payoff that’s punctuated by Joseph Bishara’s ominous score.

In publicity blurbs, Wan refers to this as his take on the intriguing sub-genre ‘Giallo’ films by Dario Argento, Mario Bava, Lucio Fulci, and Sergio Martino, which were popular in Italy during the ‘60s and ‘70s. They always involve a female protagonist who sees a grisly, gruesome murder and is then subject to paranoia and hallucinations.

FYI: The Seattle Underground is a real tour that’s open to the public.

On the Granger Gauge of 1 to 10, “Malignant” is a spooky, sinister, supernatural 6, playing in theaters and streaming on HBOMax.

Susan Granger has been an on-air television and radio commentator and entertainment critic for more than 25 years. Raised in Hollywood, Granger appeared as a child actress in movies with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, and Lassie. She currently resides in Westport.