Granger on Film: How women made historical advances in the 2021 Oscars race Susan Granger April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 5:38 p.m.
History was made when the Oscar nominations were released for the Best Director category. Only five women have ever been nominated before. This year, Chloe Zhao was chosen for her elegiac road-trip drama “Nomadland,” along with first-time feature-filmmaker Emerald Fennel for her #MeToo revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman.”
Chloe Zhao, the first woman of color nominated for best director, is the most nominated woman in a single year in Oscar history, since she’s also competing as best picture producer, along with adapted screenplay and editing. That’s a record-breaking four nominations in a single year.