Granger on Film: How to watch this year's Oscar nominees

Although some cineplexes have reopened and I’ve been vaccinated, I’m still worried about sitting in a confined space for two hours or more with others who may or may not also have had their COVID-19 inoculations. While hospitalizations and deaths have declined, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that there’s still a danger.
Let’s be honest: when you’re munching popcorn, you’re not wearing a mask, and who knows about the ventilation? And as President Biden said, “The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus.”