Granger on Film: How to watch this year's Oscar nominees

Although some cineplexes have reopened and I’ve been vaccinated, I’m still worried about sitting in a confined space for two hours or more with others who may or may not also have had their COVID-19 inoculations. While hospitalizations and deaths have declined, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that there’s still a danger.

Let’s be honest: when you’re munching popcorn, you’re not wearing a mask, and who knows about the ventilation? And as President Biden said, “The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus.”

Biden proposed July 4 — Independence Day — as when family and friends should feel free to celebrate, so I’ll probably wait until then to go out to the movies, even though it’s several months away.

In the meantime, the Academy Awards nominations have been announced and it’s much more fun to have seen the contenders before a winner is declared on April 25.

Here’s how to see the nominees:

Netflix

“Mank,” a black-and-white period drama about “Citizen Kane” and Old Hollywood, received 10 Academy Award nominations: Best Picture, Director (David Fincher), Actor (Gary Oldman), Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried) Cinematography (Erik Messerschmidt), Costume Design (Trish Summerville), Production Design (Donald Graham Burr, Jan Pascale), Best Score (Trent Raznor, Atticus Ross), Sound (Ren Klyve, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nanve, Drew Kunin), Makeup & Hairstyling (Gigi Williams, Kimberly Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff).

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” with six nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Original Screenplay (Aaron Sorkin), Cinematography (Phedon Papamichal), Editing (Alan Baumgarten), and Best Song (“Hear My Voice”).

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” scored five nominations: Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Actress (Viola Davis), Costumes (Ann Roth), Production Design (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton), Makeup & Hairstyling (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson).

“Hillbilly Elegy” with two nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close), Makeup & Hairstyling (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Patricia Dehaney)

“My Octopus Teacher” and “Crip Camp,” both nominated for Best Documentary

These movies all picked up a nomination: “Pieces of a Woman,” nominated for Best Actress (Vanessa Kirby); “The Midnight Sky,” nominated for Best Visual Effects (Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, David Watkins); “The Life Ahead,” nominated for Best Original Song (“Io Si”); “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” nominated for Best Song (“Husavik”); “Over the Moon,” nominated for Best Animated Feature; “Da 5 Bloods,” nominated for Best Score (Terence Blanchard); “The White Tiger,” nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay (Ramin Bahrani); “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Hulu

“Nomadland” that received six nominations: Best Picture, Director (Chloe Zhao), Actress (Frances McDormand), Adapted Screenplay (Zhao), Editing (Zhao) and Cinematography (Joshua James Richards).

“Another Round,” Thomas Vinterberg’s Danish tragicomedy about a middle-aged man awakening from years spent on autopilot with two nominations: Best International Film, Director

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” nominated for Best Actress (Andra Day)

“The Mole Agent,” nominated for Best Documentary

Amazon Prime Video

“Sound of Metal” with six nominations: Picture, Actor (Riz Ahmed), Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Screenplay (Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance), Editing (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen), Sound (Nicolas Becker, Jamie Baksht, Michael Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes, Phillip Bladh).

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the mockumentary sequel with two nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova), Best Adapted Screenplay (Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad).

“Time” with one nomination: Best Documentary.

“Minari” with six nominations: Best Picture, Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Actor (Steven Yeun), Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn), Screenplay (Chung) and Score (Emile Mosseri).

“Promising Young Woman” with five nominations: Best Picture, Director (Emerald Fennell), Actress (Carey Mulligan), Screenplay (Emerald Fennel), Film Editing (Frederic Thoraval).

“One Night in Miami” with three nominations: Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.), Adapted Screenplay (Kemp Powers) and Song (“Speak Now”).

Hong Kong’s “Better Days,” nominated for Best International Feature.

To rent on Prime, YouTube, Vudu and/or iTunes

“The Father” received six nominations: Picture, Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Adapted Screenplay (Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton), Editing (Yorgos Lamprinos), Production Design (Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone).

“News of the World” with four nominations: Cinematography (Dariusz Wolski), Production Design (David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan), Score (James Newton Howard), and Sound (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, John Pritchett)

Romania’s “Collective,” nominated for Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature

“Que Vadis, Aida?” nominated for Best International Feature

“Pinocchio,” nominated for Best Costume Design (Massimo Cantini Parrii), Best Makeup & Hairstyling (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pigoretti)

“Tenet,” nominated for Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas), Best Visual Effects (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher)

“Love and Monsters,” nominated for Best Visual Effects (Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox).

Disney+

“Soul” with three nominations: Animated Feature, Score (Jon Baptiste, Trent Raznor, Atticus Ross) and Sound (Rem Klyce, Coya Elliott David Parker).

“Mulan” with two nominations: Best Costume Design (Bina Daigeler), Visual Effects (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram),

“The One and Only Ivan,” nominated for Best Visual Effects (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez)

“Onward,” nominated as Best Animated Feature.

HBO Max

“Emma” with two nominations: Best Costume Design (Alexandra Byrne), Best Makeup & Hairstyling (Marese Lanan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze).

Apple+

“Wolfwalkers” with one nomination: Best Animated Feature

“Greyhound” with one nomination: Best Sound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, David Wyman)

Unavailable for now

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is unavailable to rent but it should be back on a streaming service, probably HBO Max, soon. Its six nominations include: Best Picture, Supporting Actors (Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield), Cinematography (Sean Bobbitt), Song (“Fight for You”), and Screenplay (Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny & Keith Lucas).

Tunisia’s “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” nominated for Best International Feature.

Susan Granger has been an on-air television and radio commentator and entertainment critic for more than 25 years. Raised in Hollywood, Granger appeared as a child actress in movies with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, and Lassie. She currently resides in Westport.