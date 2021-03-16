Granger on Film: Here's who decide the Oscar winners Susan Granger March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 2:41 p.m.
Frances McDormand in "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures/TNS)
From front to back: LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya in "Judas and the Black Messiah." (Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)
Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in the movie "Mank." (Netflix/TNS)
From left, Steven Yeun, Alan Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in “Minari,” inspired by writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s own life. (Josh Ethan Johnson/A24)
Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 / TNS
Anthony Hopkins as Anthony in "The Father." (Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics/TNS)
Carey Mulligan stars as "Cassandra" in director Emerald Fennell's PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Features release. (Courtesy of Focus Features/TNS)
Riz Ahmed as Ruben in “Sound of Metal.” (Amazon Studios)
From left, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Shenkman, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Sharp in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Nico Tavernise/Netflix)
With this week’s revelation of the 2021 Oscar nominees — along with the surprises and snubs — are you curious about how the Academy Awards are decided?
There are 9,000 plus members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, divided into 17 distinct branches. While all include the proviso that extends an invitation to those who have been Oscar-nominated, each branch decides on its own criteria for admission.