Granger on Film: Here’s how to stream a grab bag of Christmas movies

Will Ferrell (right) stars as Buddy the Elf in New Line Cinemas "Elf." (AP Photo/Alan Markfield/New Line Productions)
Aardman Animations for Sony Pictures Animation Bryony (voiced by Ashley Jensen) and Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy) in ARTHUR CHRISTMAS, an animated film produced by Aardman Animations for Sony Pictures Animation.
James Stewart as George Bailey, hugs actor Karolyn Grimes, who plays his daughter Zuzu, in "It's a Wonderful Life." (Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS)
‘Tis the season to rejoice over memories of your favorite Christmas movies — but where to stream them? Here’s a handy guide to where you can find your classic preferences, along with some eclectic oddities:
HBO MAX