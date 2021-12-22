Granger on Film: Here’s how to stream a grab bag of Christmas movies

‘Tis the season to rejoice over memories of your favorite Christmas movies — but where to stream them? Here’s a handy guide to where you can find your classic preferences, along with some eclectic oddities:

“A Christmas Carol” (1938) - Reginald Owen is Scrooge

“A Christmas Story” (1983) - Ralphie wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas

“Elf” (2003) - Will Ferrell discovers he’s not really a North Pole elf.

“Four Christmases”

“Fred Claus”

“Gremlins” (1984)

“Jack Frost”

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) - What happens when Kris Kringle becomes Macy’s Santa?

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1980) - frolic with the Griswold family

“The Polar Express” (2004) - animated

DISNEY+

“Home Alone” (1990) - An eight year-old is accidentally left behind on a family trip

“A Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992) - Michael Caine joins the Muppets

“Jingle All the Way” - Arnold Schwarzenegger is desperate for a Turbo Man action figure (it’s also on Amazon Prime and Hulu)

“Noelle”

“The Night Before Christmas” (1992) - Tim Burton/animated

“The Santa Clause” (1994)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO:

“Bad Santa” (2003) - Billy Bob Thornton is hilarious as a demented mall Santa

“Arthur Christmas” (2011) - animated

“Holiday Inn” (1942) - Bing Crosby introduces Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” & Fred Astaire dances

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) - Jim Carrey is the Grinch

“Love Actually” (2003) - romantic comedy with Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant

“Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) - Judy Garland sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946)- Jimmy Stewart in the most iconic holiday films …also shown on NBC at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24

“Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” (1964) - sci-fi fantasy about kidnapping Santa Claus

“Scrooged” (1988) - a weird adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic with Bill Murray

“The Lemon Drop Kid” (1951) - Bob Hope comedy introducing the song “Silver Bells”

NETFLIX:

“White Christmas” (1954) - remake of “Holiday Inn” with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney

“The Holiday” (2006)

“A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” (2011)

“A Very Murray Christmas” (2015) - Bill Murray is the center of a star-studded variety show

HULU

“A Christmas Carol”

“Christmas in Connecticut” (1945) - Barbara Stanwyck and Dennis Morgan

“Christmas With the Kranks”

“Happiest Season”

“The Holiday”

“The Man Who Invented Christmas”

APPLE TV+

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965) - Emmy/Peabody-winning Charles Schultz’s short

PEACOCK

“Die Hard” (1988) - Bruce Willis action thriller (also shown on AMC+)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) - animated

AMC+

“Die Hard” (1988) - Bruce Willis action thriller (also shown on Peacock)

“Scrooge” (1951) - Alastair Sim is absolutely wicked as Scrooge

TUBI

“The Bells of St. Mary’s” (1945) - Bring Crosby and Ingrid Bergman save a parish school

Susan Granger has been an on-air television and radio commentator and entertainment critic for more than 25 years. Raised in Hollywood, Granger appeared as a child actress in movies with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, and Lassie. She currently resides in Westport.