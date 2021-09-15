Granger on Film: 'Hacks' is an engaging watch on HBO

While “Ted Lasso” seems like a shoo-in, along with Jason Sudeikis, veteran actress Jean Smart might well walk off with the Lead Actress Comedy Award for “Hacks” at next Sunday’s Emmy Awards.
Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary stand-up comedienne who is struggling to retain her Las Vegas residency. Much to her dismay, the casino CEO (Christopher McDonald) tells her that she has to work with Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a 25 year-old Los Angeles TV comedy writer with a very different approach to crafting humor.