Granger on Film: 'For All Mankind' offers enigmatic twist to the space race

AppleTV+ / Contributed photo

Apple TV+ often gets lost among the many streaming services, but several of its shows are among the best. One of my current favorites is “For All Mankind,” which poses the question: What if the Soviet Union had won the space race, reaching the moon before the United States?

Created by Ronald D. Moore (“Star Trek,” “Battlestar Galactica”), it’s a sprawling story, beginning in 1969, presenting an alternative historical reality in which the United States is struggling to keep up with the USSR in space exploration, interweaving cleverly “fictionalized” real-life characters.