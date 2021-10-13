Granger on Film: Fairfield brothers' buddy comedy falls flat

Since filmmaking brothers Justin and Christian Long are from Fairfield, friends and neighbors have expressed interest in their wannabe buddy comedy, set in Savannah, Georgia.
The story ostensibly revolves around Hannah (Melanie Lynskey), a crass, weed-smoking slacker who drops a drug delivery in the wrong residence, a house that’s been set to trap a child-molester. Hannah’s subsequent designation as a predator, forced to register as a sex offender, turns out to be the first joke in the lame script.