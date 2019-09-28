Granger on Film: ‘Downton Abbey’ is elegant, endearing

This image released by Focus Features shows Elizabeth McGovern, from left, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville and Michael Fox, right, in a scene from the film “Downton Abbey.” This image released by Focus Features shows Elizabeth McGovern, from left, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville and Michael Fox, right, in a scene from the film “Downton Abbey.” Photo: Jaap Buitendijk / Associated Press Photo: Jaap Buitendijk / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Granger on Film: ‘Downton Abbey’ is elegant, endearing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

If you’re an avid fan of PBS’ dramatic series “Downton Abbey,” you’ll relish this big-screen version. If you aren’t, you’ll probably wonder who these people are and why the audience adores them.

Conceived by Julian Fellowes, the 52-episode TV series spanned a 14-year period from 1912 to 1926, set in the titular 300-room British country house (Highclere Castle) that was magnificently landscaped in the 18th century by Capability Brown.

It’s now a year later in the home of aristocratic Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), his American heiress wife Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), their eldest daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery), her beleaguered sister Edith (Laura Carmichael), and their Irish Republican, widowed brother-in-law Tom Branson (Allen Leech).

The extended Crawley family includes the acerbic Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) and her equally tart nemesis, Isobel Merton (Penelope Wilton).

They’re tended by a battalion of devoted servants: recently retired Head Butler Carson (Jim Carter), new Head Butler Barrow (Robert James-Collier), Ladies’ Maid Anna (Joanne Froggatt), Valet Bates (Brendan Coyle) Housekeeper Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan), Footman Molesley (Kevin Doyle), Cook Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) and her assistant Daisy (Sophie McShera), among others.

Everyone’s a-twitter when the royal mail arrives, announcing that King George V and Queen Mary (grandparents of Elizabeth II) will arrive for an overnight visit, involving a luncheon, parade and formal dinner.

Traveling with them to Yorkshire are Lord Grantham’s estranged cousin, enigmatic Lady Maud Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton), and her devoted maid, Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), inciting an inheritance battle.

Working with screenwriter Julian Fellowes, director Michael Engler manages to give everyone his/her own mini-crisis and catharsis, involving proper manners and utmost civility, drawing on the trials and tribulations of England’s inherent class system, which exists despite anti-monarchist grumbles.

On the Granger Movie Gauge of 1 to 10, “Downton Abbey” is an elegant, endearing 8, totally satisfying for those who have embraced this charming cast of characters.

Susan Granger has been an on-air television and radio commentator and entertainment critic for more than 25 years. Raised in Hollywood, Granger appeared as a child actress in movies with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, and Lassie. She currently resides in Westport.