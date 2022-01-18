Granger on Film: ‘C’mon C’mon’ is a bittersweet family melodrama

Writer/director Mike Mills’ turbulent new family melodrama delves into the trials and tribulations of parenthood, encompassing its inherent joys and overwhelming responsibilities, including choosing between self-interest and caring for a child.
Living in a small Chinatown apartment, Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is a New York radio journalist heading a small team of interviewers who travel around the country asking young people probing questions about their aspirations, what they think of the world around them, their uncertainties and what needs to change.