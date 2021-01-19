Granger on Film: 'Bridgerton' is a fun, frothy escape

While Netflix’s “Bridgerton” sprawling mini-series may seem like “Gossip Girl”-meets-“Downton Abbey,” it’s unique in reimagining 19th century Britain with aristocratic families seeking favor from Black royalty.
“We were two separate societies, divided by color, until King George III fell in love with one of us,” Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) explains to her brooding protégé, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). “Look at everything it’s doing for us, allowing us to become. Love, your Grace, conquers all.”