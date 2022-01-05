Granger on Film: ‘Being the Ricardos’ offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of America’s favorite shows

Growing up in Hollywood with a director/producer father (S. Sylvan Simon) who often worked with Lucille Ball, I had the pleasure of knowing her…which was why I was absolutely stunned that Nicole Kidman was not only able to embody her exuberant physicality but also to capture the vocal nuances and tonal essence of the determined woman she was.
During the stressful week that this behind-the-scenes story takes place, Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal revelations, a political smear, and CBS’s concern over cultural taboos as they’re preparing a pivotal installment of “I Love Lucy.”