Granger on Film: ‘A Hero’ adds complexity to a good deed

Iran’s official Academy Award submission as Best International Film is “A Hero,” a drama/thriller by two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation,” “A Salesman”), who sent critics (like me) a letter stating:
“Over the years, with the films I wrote and directed, I have always tried to create empathy between the audience and the characters on the screen; empathy, not only with one group of characters, but with both protagonists and antagonists. In ‘A Hero,’ I continue on the same path with a simple story that gradually turns into a complex situation.”