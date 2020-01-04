Granger on Film: ‘10 Best’ lists for 2019

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Ray Romano in a scene from "The Irishman." On Dec. 9, Pacino was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in the film.

Covering all genres, here are my choices in alphabetical order, not preference.

PICTURE

“1917,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite,” “The Farewell,” “The Irishman,” “The Two Popes” and “Toy Story 4.”

ACTOR

Christian Bale in “Ford v Ferrari,” Antonio Banderas in “Pain & Glory,” Robert De Niro in “The Irishman,” Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Adam Driver in “Marriage Story,” Taron Egerton in “Rocketman,” George MacKay in “1917,” Ian McKellan in “The Good Liar,” Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes” and Matthew Rhys in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

ACTRESS

Awkwafina in “The Farewell,” Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story,” Helen Mirren in “The Good Liar,” Julianne Moore in “Gloria Bell,” Lupita Nyong’o in “Us,” Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women,” Charlize Theron in “Bombshell,” Emma Thompson in “Late Night” and Renee Zellweger in “Judy.”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Alda in “Marriage Story,” Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tom Hanks in “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes,” Tracy Letts in “Ford v Ferrari,” Al Pacino in “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci in “The Irishman,” Taika Waititi in “Jojo Rabbit,” Song Kang-ho in “Parasite” and John Lithgow in “Bombshell.”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Annette Bening in “The Report,” Toni Collette in “Knives Out,” Laura Dern in “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit,” Nicole Kidman in “Bombshell,” Florence Pugh in “Little Women,” Margot Robbie in “Once Upon a Time & Bombshell,” Meryl Streep in “Little Women,” Maggie Smith in “Downton Abbey” and Shuzou Zhou in “The Farewell.”

DIRECTOR

Laure de Clermont-Tonneree for “Mustang,” Marielle Heller for “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Bong Joon-ho for “Parasite,” James Mangold for “Ford v Ferrari,” Fernando Meirseilles for “The Two Popes,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit” and Lulu Wang for “The Farewell.”

ANIMATED

“Abominable,” “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World,” “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4.”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Judy,” “The Irishman” and “The Two Popes.”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Ford v Ferrari,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite,” “The Farewell” and “Knives Out.”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Apollo 11,” “Honeyland,” “Sea of Shadows,” “The Biggest Little Farm” and “The Cave.”