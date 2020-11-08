'Grandparent scam' takes a new twist: In-person pickups

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The latest version of what's come to be known as the “grandparent scam" goes beyond phone calls to in-person pickups of money or other valuable goods from the victim's home, New Hampshire's attorney general's office said.

The scammer usually calls or emails a victim posing as one of the victim’s relatives, usually a grandchild or child.

The scammer posing as the relative then claims to be in trouble, often saying he or she has been arrested by law enforcement in another state or country. The scammer may also pose as a member of law enforcement and claim to have arrested or detained the victim’s relative.

The scammer will instruct the victim to not tell anyone, often saying the victim is under a “legal gag order” to not speak about the incident.

In the past, scammers would request that the victim wire funds to a bank account or transfer funds electronically. So, the in-person development “represents a new and dangerous threat to New Hampshire residents," the attorney general's office said in a news release.

Residents should be vigilant, hang up, and report the scam to the office's consumer protection hotline.