Grand Rapids, Kent County decide against merging 911 service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids and Kent County officials in western Michigan have decided against the idea of merging 911 their emergency dispatch centers.

Kent County Central Dispatch handles all calls for the county except those within Grand Rapids city limits. The idea of combining services has been discussed in recent months, but WOOD-TV reports county and city leaders determined it wouldn't make financial sense.

Grand Rapids Interim City Manager Eric DeLong says the cost of merging the centers would be around $3.6 million and save an estimated $400,000 a year.

The Grand Rapids Press reports vocal opposition to the merger came from members of the Grand Rapids Police Department. They contended that city residents would end up with worse service.

The combination idea, however, could be revisited in the future.