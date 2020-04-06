Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Wheat for May gained 6.50 cents at 5.5575 a bushel; May. corn was off 3 cents at 3.2775 a bushel, May oats was up .75 cent at $2.7350 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 1.25 cents at $8.5550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 4.50 cents at $.8382 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 2.17 cents at $1.1042 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .90 cent at $.4112 a pound.