Grains, livestock higher.

Wheat for May up 4.25 cents at 5.3925 a bushel; May. corn lost 1.75 cents at 3.4375 a bushel, May oats rose .75 cent at $2.62 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 19.25 cents at $8.6250 a bushel.

Beef and and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 3.65 cents at $.9865 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 3.65 cents at $1.2072 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained .42 cents at $.6157 a pound.