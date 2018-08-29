Now Playing:

Sen. Lindsey Graham honored the life of the late Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor on Tuesday. McCain died at 81 on Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer. (Aug. 28)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham says his close friend John McCain was "a man who had honor and always was willing to admit to his imperfection."

Graham adds, "There's a little McCain in all of us."

McCain, the longtime Arizona senator, died Saturday after 13 months battling brain cancer.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, mixed laughter and tears on the Senate floor Tuesday as he remembered "Operation Maverick," which he described as lessons in choosing "what's right at your own expense."

Graham's tears were the rawest point in a day in which members were still coming to grips with a Senate now permanently without McCain's wily, white-haired presence.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to members of the media about Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
